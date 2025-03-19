MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sri Devi and Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' to re-release in theatres this week

Directed by Yash Chopra, the musical romantic drama released on November 4, 1991

PTI Published 19.03.25, 11:28 AM
Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi in 'Lamhe' (1991)

Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi in 'Lamhe' (1991) IMDb

"Lamhe", a musical romantic drama starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, is set to be re-released in cinema halls on March 21.

Directed by Yash Chopra, the film originally released in 1991 and starred Sridevi in a dual role with Kapoor also in the lead.

Kapoor shared the re-release announcement on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"Timeless then, timeless now! Watch #Lamhe on the big screen from March 21! @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @yrf," the actor wrote alongside the poster of "Lamhe".

Produced under Chopra's banner Yash Raj Films, the movie was co-written by Honey Irani and Rahi Masoom Raza. It also featured Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, and Deepak Malhotra in key roles.

Kapoor will next be seen in Suresh Triveni's "Subedaar".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

