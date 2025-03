Sri Devi and Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' to re-release in theatres this week

"Lamhe", a musical romantic drama starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor, is set to be re-released in cinema halls on March 21.

Directed by Yash Chopra, the film originally released in 1991 and starred Sridevi in a dual role with Kapoor also in the lead.

Kapoor shared the re-release announcement on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"Timeless then, timeless now! Watch #Lamhe on the big screen from March 21! @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @yrf," the actor wrote alongside the poster of "Lamhe".

Produced under Chopra's banner Yash Raj Films, the movie was co-written by Honey Irani and Rahi Masoom Raza. It also featured Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, and Deepak Malhotra in key roles.

Kapoor will next be seen in Suresh Triveni's "Subedaar".

