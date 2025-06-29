Enrique Iglesias adds second Mumbai concert after ticket sell-out for first show

EVA Live has officially announced a second concert by global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai in October following an unprecedented demand for the tickets of his original show.

The newly added show is scheduled for October 29 at the MMRDA Grounds, a day before the already sold-out concert on October 30.

“Due to an overwhelming and unprecedented public demand, EVA Live is thrilled to announce a second, highly anticipated concert for multi-Grammy award-winning music icon Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai, India,” said the organisers in a statement.

Both concerts are expected to draw over 50,000 fans to the sprawling MMRDA Grounds.

Tickets for both shows are available exclusively on the District App. An exclusive presale for Mastercard holders will run on June 29 from 12pm to 4pm. General ticket sales will open the same day at 5pm.

Enrique Iglesias, the hitmaker of globally popular songs like Rhythm Divine and Bailamos, is set to perform in India after a gap of 13 years. The 50-year-old singer previously visited India in 2012 for a tour, where he covered three cities -- Delhi, Pune and Bangalore.