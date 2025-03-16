MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sonu Sood urges support for newcomers in film industry: ‘We all learn with experience’

Sood’s remarks come in the wake of the release of ‘Nadaaniyan’ on Netflix, which marked the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.03.25, 10:18 AM
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood TT Archives

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has urged audiences to be more supportive of debutants in the film industry. Without naming anyone specifically, the 51-year-old actor emphasised that learning is a gradual process and that new artists deserve encouragement rather than harsh criticism.

“Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started. We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance,” Sood wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

Sood’s remarks come in the wake of the release of Nadaaniyan on Netflix, which marked the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan. Also starring Khushi Kapoor, the film has been met with largely negative reviews, with critics panning its story, dialogues, and performances.

Sood also stressed on the collaborative nature of filmmaking and the importance of collective responsibility. “A good or bad performance in any vertical is the collective responsibility of every technician involved,” he wrote, adding, “We are all learners. Let’s support and encourage them. Spread love.”

