‘Someone misusing my identity’: Sonu Nigam warns fans against fake social media accounts

Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday said some individuals were impersonating him on social media and sharing controversial content, clarifying that he has not been active on X for over eight years now.

“I have NOT been on Twitter/X for the last 8 years. A few accounts that people may believe to be mine, are actually being run by someone else, often posting controversial things under my name. If you come across such fake accounts or messages, please report and block,” wrote Nigam on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Award-winning singer added that someone has been claiming to be from his team and approaching fans online.

“If someone claims to be from my management & contacts you out of the blue, please treat it with caution,” Nigam said.

The 51-year-old singer has recorded more than 6,000 songs in his career so far and has sung in 32 languages. He started to sing at the age of four and his first playback was in the 1990 film Janam. Some of his timeless hits include Bole Chudiyan, Sandese Aate Hai, Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal, and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin.

Sonu Nigam was awarded the Padma Shri by former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2022. The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer was awarded an honorary fellowship by The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU), UK, in June 2024.