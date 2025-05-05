‘Had to school them’: Sonu Nigam breaks silence on Bengaluru concert row amid legal trouble

Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday opened up about the Bengaluru concert incident that led to an FIR against him for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Kannadiga community, pleading innocence and explaining why he had to sternly respond to a fan.

“I am not a young lad to take humiliation from anyone. I am 51 years old, in the second half of my life and am entitled to take offence at someone as young as my son threatening me directly in front of thousands in the name of language that too Kannada, which is my second language when it comes to my work,” the National Award-winning singer wrote on Instagram, hours after the Bengaluru police issued a notice asking him to appear before them within a week.

The playback singer has been charged under Sections 351 and 352 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

In a video that went viral on social media following the Bengaluru concerts on April 25 and 26, a fan can be seen asking Nigam to sing a song in Kannada. Reacting to the request, Nigam points out that the fan has a “hostile” attitude and compares the aggressive tone with that of those who perpetrated the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In his clarification on Monday, Nigam said that the audience were embarrassed by the fan’s demanding tone. “They were asking them to shut up…I told them very politely and lovingly that the show has just started, it's my first song and that I will not let them down, but they have to let me continue with the concert the way I have planned. Every artist has a song list prepared so the musicians and technicians are in sync. But they were hell bent on creating a ruckus and threatening me wildly. Tell me who is at fault?” he wrote.

“Being a patriot that I am, I loathe anyone trying to create hate in the name of language, caste or religion especially after what transpired in Pahalgam. I had to school them, and I did, and thousands of students and teachers cheered me for it. The matter got over and I sang Kannada for more than an hour. It's all there on social media. I leave it up to the sensible people of Karnataka to decide who is at fault here,” the singer added.

Signing off, he said, “I will accept your verdict gracefully. I fully respect and trust the law agencies and police of Karnataka and will comply with whatever is expected from me. I have received divine love from Karnataka and will cherish it always with no malice whatsoever irrespective of your verdict.”

Fans came out in support of the singer in the comments section. “There is nothing wrong in what you said :/ We are always with you,” one of them wrote. “You don't need to explain Sonu ji...not because you are a legend but it goes without saying that one cannot perturb an artist while on stage. Not done. You are deeply loved and admired as a person and for your craft,” added another fan.

“We love you. You are our hero ! We’ve grown up to your music,” a fan commented.

The terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed at least 26 people — most of them tourists — in the deadliest assault the Baisaran Valley has witnessed since the 2019 Pulwama attack. Eyewitnesses testified that terrorists asked tourists their religion before opening fire.