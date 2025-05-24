‘Son of Sardaar’ actor Mukul Dev dies at 54; Manoj Bajpayee, others pay tribute

Actor Mukul Dev, known for his roles in Hindi and Punjabi movies, has died at the age of 54, actor Vindu Dara Singh said in a tweet on Saturday.

The reason behind Dev’s death is not known yet. According to media reports, the actor was in the ICU as he wasn’t keeping well. He is survived by his brother, actor-model Rahul Dev.

“Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing,” Vindu wrote in his post on X.

“His health deteriorated in the last few days and he was in the hospital,” Vindu told India Today.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to X and offered his condolences. “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Mukul’s friend and actress Deepshika Nagpal also shared a video with the late actor on Instagram. "I can’t believe you are gone muks. What do I say??? With the heavy heart I can say may his soul rest in peace. What a beautiful soul amazing actor and a wonderful friend. You will be missed. I will miss your voice notes. May god give strength to his family," she wrote

Actor Sonu Sood, who starred alongside Mukul in films like R... Rajkumar, Ek Niranjan, Bhai and Pagalpanti, took to X and shared a heartfelt tribute. "RIP Mukul bhai You were a gem. Will always miss you. Stay strong @RahulDevRising bhai," he wrote.

Mukul's Son of Sardaar co-star Ajay Devgn, too, expressed his condolences on Instagram. "Still trying to process it...Mukul. It's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om shanti," he wrote.

Instagram/ @ajaydevgn

Arshad Warsi, with whom Mukul starred in films like Bhaiaji Superhit, Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao and Mere Do Anmol Ratan, penned a note expressing his shock. "Heart broken to hear about Mukul Dev. I was really fond of him. He was a friend, colleague, a wonderful person with a beautiful soul… may his soul rest in peace," he wrote.



In his tribute, actor Adil Hussain wrote, "Dear Mukul, I will always very fondly remember our times we spent during Jasoos Vijay......I am so very sorry to hear you passed ....may your soul rest in Peace....my prayers for your ascension toward the highest abode ...."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said, "Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising @mugdhagodse267 and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. Om Shanti."

Mukul also starred in several Bengali films in the past. With Tollywood star Jeet, the actor featured in movies like Awara, Bachchan and Sultan: The Saviour.

Jeet grieved the loss of his co-star on X, sharing, "Saddened to hear about your passing, Mukul. We shared so many laughs and unforgettable moments on set. I’ll always cherish the fun and joy you brought to every scene. Rest in peace. Om shanti."

Mukul is known for his villain roles in 90s television shows and Bollywood films. He debuted in the television industry with the series Mumkin in 1996 and made his film debut in the same year with Dastak, in which he starred alongside Sushmita Sen. He went on to star in several hit films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. For Yamla Pagla Deewana, the actor won the 7th Amrish Puri Award.

The actor also co-wrote the 2017 film Omerta with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Rajesh Tailang and Satwant Kaur in key roles.