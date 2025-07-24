‘Solo Leveling’ S3 will aim recognition at par with ‘One Piece’, ‘Dragon Ball’: Maker Atsushi Kaneko

Solo Leveling producer Atsushi Kaneko wants to ensure the third season of the popular anime series reaches the mass fandom and recognition associated with anime giants like One Piece, Dragon Ball and Naruto, he said in a recent interview.

Lamenting that the show is not as widely recognised in Japan as it is internationally, Kaneko opened up about his aspirations with the third season.

“While thrilled with the response, I personally don't feel like the series is known by everyone at this point. Solo Leveling isn't as universally recognised in Japan yet. As a Japanese person living in Japan, the anime is not at the level of Dragon Ball, One Piece, or Naruto. But if season three happens, that’s when I want to truly break that boundary,” Kaneko told Screenrant at this year’s Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

Kaneko hopes Season 3 of Solo Leveling turns the tables, garnering both international and domestic attention in Japan.

When Solo Leveling came out in 2024, it became an instant hit, impressing viewers with its impeccable visuals and storytelling. The anime swept all the major categories at this year’s Anime Awards and emerged as the most-viewed show on Crunchyroll ever.

Solo Leveling is adapted from Chugong's bestselling Korean web novel of the same name. In 2018, Chugong adapted the novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by DUBU.

The anime follows the story of Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in history, and his solo journey to increase his rank by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After undergoing a reawakening, he gains unparalleled power through a system which enables him to level up by taking on special tasks.

This year, Solo Leveling made it to IMDb’s list of highest-rated television shows of 2025, emerging as the only anime in the top 10 and beating popular shows like Adolescence, Reacher and The White Lotus.

The hit anime series ranked sixth on the list, above MCU’s Daredevil: Born Again.