‘Param Sundari’: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romcom registers marginal increase in earnings on Tuesday

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari witnessed a slight increase in daily collection at the domestic box office at the end on Tuesday, after Monday dip, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Tushar Jalota-directed romcom raked in Rs 4.25 crore nett on Tuesday, up from Monday’s Rs 3.25 crore nett. The film earned Rs 26.75 crore nett in its first weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 34.25 crore nett at the end of Day 5 in theatres.

Also starring Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma, the film revolves around Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But, cultural differences soon test their bond.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, which also features Kiara Advani, has earned Rs 235.5 crore nett domestically at the end of 20 days of theatrical run.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, earned Rs 281.3 crore nett in 20 days domestically. Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed actioner.

The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.