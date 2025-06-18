‘Made me feel comfortable’: Shubham Maheshwari on working with Emily Alyn Lind in ‘We Were Liars’

For Shubham Maheshwari, an economics graduate with no formal training in acting, landing the role of Gat Patil in We Were Liars was serendipitous. In Prime Video’s adaptation of E. Lockhart’s bestselling novel, Maheshwari makes his screen debut opposite Gossip Girl star Emily Alyn Lind, and their chemistry, both on and off screen, is turning heads.

“It’s such a unique experience, especially being an economics major where I just worked with Excel sheets and all that sort of stuff,” Maheshwari said in a statement.

“Emily immediately made me feel super comfortable. In hindsight, it was very important for her to do that. I’m really grateful for her making this process so smooth. She was always the person who was very open to my questions, no matter how ridiculous,” he added.

Directed by Nzingha Stewart, Julie Plec, Tara Miele, So Yong Kim, and Erica Dunton, We Were Liars is set on the fictional Beechwood Island, where 17-year-old Cadence Sinclair (played by Lind) returns after a mysterious accident leaves her with fractured memories. The show focuses on her bond with Gat (played by Maheshwari), the outsider among the privileged Sinclair clan.

“For Gat, Cady is comfort,” Maheshwari said. “He first came to the island in Summer Eight, around the time his dad passed away. And in that moment of isolation, feeling very lonely and sad, Cady was the one who was there for him — without even realising it. That attachment and love just keeps getting deeper as we go through the summers.”

For Maheshwari, the role of Gat marks not just a professional milestone but also a deeply personal one. “Gat isn’t just a character — he’s someone I understand,” the actor shared. “Navigating spaces where you don’t fully belong, carrying grief, and still trying to love fully — that’s something I could really tap into.”

Produced by Carina Adly MacKenzie and with Lockhart on board as executive producer, We Were Liars also stars Rahul Kohli, Brady Droulis and Caitlin FitzGerald in key roles.

We Were Liars is currently streaming on Prime Video.