Shreya Ghoshal to Rakul Preet: Why ‘prashant’ has become a buzz word for Indian celebs

“Prashant, naam toh suna hi hoga,” reads the new Instagram bio of FMCG giant Britannia’s much-loved product, the French snack croissant. The bio was updated on March 12 and continues to appear on the product’s social media pages even a fortnight later.

Weeks ago, a mispronunciation by a content creator made the Hindi word prashant go viral on social media, thanks to it rhyming with the word croissant.

Now, everyone — right from actors to brands and streamers to singers — have jumped on the bandwagon.

How did it start

Content creator Ayush mispronounced croissant as “prashant” in an Instagram reel. The video garnered over 17 million views and more than 1 million shares on Instagram, starting what social media gurus call the “prashant” wave.

Since then, various celebrities, including singer Shreya Ghoshal and actress Rakul Preet Singh, have joined the trend. Even OTT platform Netflix did not miss the opportunity to give its own Squid Game twist to the Prashant trend.

How are celebrities joining the ‘prashant’ trend

“Sunday done right with Prashant (croissant),” actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote alongside a video of her taking a hefty bite of a chocolate-filled croissant during her Sunday breakfast.

When an AI-generated voice asked singer Shreya Ghoshal to name various desserts, she playfully said “prashant”, adding a comedic touch. “Prashant? @ishowayuu I totally relate with this!! Thoda zyada ho gaya I know,” the Sooseki singer wrote alongside the video and also tagged Ayush in it.

Diana Penty, who recently starred in the historical drama Chhaava, also joined the ‘croissant-prashant meme’ trend. In her reel, she appeared to be sitting with a plate full of croissants in front of her. “And all this while I thought it was Khwaason,” she wrote, alluding to the trend.

Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty was quick to jump on the bandwagon. In her latest Instagram post, the 36-year-old actress gave a nod to the croissant-prashant trend.

Netflix and Swiggy join the ‘croissant-prashant meme’ challenge

OTT platform Netflix recently joined the viral trend by dropping a video on Instagram featuring Ayush. The video references characters and scenes from hit shows like Squid Game, Money Heist and Wednesday.

“Tum Prashant bologe, hum croissant samajh lenge” was food delivery app Swiggy’s response to the viral trend. Attached to their X post was a screenshot where Prashant was typed in the search bar and the results showed croissant.