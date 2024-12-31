Severance to Disclaimer: 8 shows to watch on Apple TV+ during free streaming weekend

Clear your schedule and grab the popcorn. Apple TV+ is offering a free streaming weekend from January 3-5. To help you make the most of this opportunity, we’ve rounded up some of the must-watch shows on the platform. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss.

Severance

This Emmy-winning sci-fi drama has left an indelible mark with just one season. The concept? Employees at Lumon Industries undergo a procedure that separates their work and personal memories. What starts as a seemingly straightforward corporate policy soon unfolds into a dark mystery. Severance Season 2 drops on January 17 on Apple TV+. So the free-streaming weekend is the perfect opportunity to catch up on the first season.

Slow Horses

Looking for a blend of intrigue and dark humour? Slow Horses delivers just that. Starring Gary Oldman, the series follows a group of washed-up MI5 agents relegated to menial tasks, until they stumble upon a case that could shake the country. With sharp writing and top-tier performances by Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves and Christopher Chung, it’s a hidden gem in the Apple TV+ catalog.

Shrinking

Shrinking is the feel-good comedy you didn’t know you needed. The story follows a therapist (Jason Segel) navigating his own messy life while trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter (played by Lukita Maxwell). Grieving after his wife's death, Jimmy starts crossing professional boundaries by expressing his true feelings to his patients. Harrison Ford plays Jimmy’s colleague on the show.

Presumed Innocent

If you’re into legal dramas, Presumed Innocent should feature in your binge list. Based on the 1990 Harrison Ford-starrer movie, this reimagined series brings new twists and turns to the story of a murder investigation that entangles the legal system itself. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Rusty Sabich, an advocate who is accused of murdering his colleague over a secret affair. The Season 1 finale set the stage for a sequel, which is currently in production.

Silo

Silo is an American science fiction dystopian drama series created by Graham Yost, based on the Silo trilogy (comprising Wool, Shift, and Dust) by Hugh Howey. The show is set in a bleak future where humanity survives in a massive underground silo with 144 levels. Rebecca Ferguson stars as an engineer who becomes entangled in unraveling the complex mysteries of the silo’s past and present.

Ted Lasso

Few shows have captured the hearts of viewers like Ted Lasso. The story follows an American college football coach from Kansas, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who is hired to manage a struggling English soccer team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience with the sport. Known for his relentless optimism, kindness, and unorthodox coaching style, Ted faces skepticism and resistance from both the team and fans. However, his unconventional approach to leadership begins to foster personal growth and unity among the players.

Disclaimer

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, Disclaimer is a suspense thriller that follows Kathleen (Cate Blanchett), a seasoned television journalist who discovers that her past is being manipulated in a way that could unravel her career and personal life. As she confronts her past, she must navigate a web of deception, ethical dilemmas, and the blurred lines between truth and fiction. The series explores themes of memory, identity, and the power of media, while keeping viewers on edge with suspenseful twists and a non-linear storytelling.

Bad Sisters

Set in Dublin, Bad Sisters is an Irish dark comedy series based on the Belgian show Clan. The story follows the five Garvey sisters — Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka — who are implicated in the death of Grace’s abusive husband, John Paul. The series alternates between timelines: one before John Paul’s death, where the sisters plot his murder, and one after, as a relentless insurance investigator seeks to prove their involvement, depicting the lengths the sisters will go to protect each other.