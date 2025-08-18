Shekhar Kapur drops Sridevi’s ‘Mr. India’ BTS, recalls how her dance had everyone spellbound

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Sunday shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with the late actress Sridevi from Day 1 shoot for Mr. India, reminiscing about the memories they made on the sets.

Praising Sridevi’s captivating dance, Shekhar Kapur said, “This was my first day of shoot with Sridevi ever. We were shooting a song in Mahabaleshwar. And when she started to dance the world stopped for all of us .. the only thing that moved was Sri Devi dancing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all just gawked. It was like another being had descended amongst us .. and I even forgot to say Cut ! Like everyone else in the set .. we were too mesmerised by Sridevi ‘s dancing,” he added.

Speaking about lesser-known qualities of Sridevi, Shekhar highlighted her fierce loyalty and unwavering support. He recalled how during challenging times on the film she would go to great lengths to protect him and defend his work.

“Yet behind her stardom .. behind her incredible talent .. lay such innocence .. such vulnerability,” he said.

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in 2018 while attending a family wedding in Dubai.

Calling Sridevi a person who was never afraid to represent her inner self in front of the camera, Shekher further said, “And she would use not only her talent to perform .. but bring to it her vulnerability and innocence to it too.”

“That’s why she was such a star .. she was not afraid to reveal her inner self to the camera,” Shekhar signed off.

Mr. India released on May 25, 1987, and became the second highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office after the Dharmendra-starrer Hukumat.

Mr. India was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film starred Anil Kapoor as a man running an orphanage. Anil’s character stumbles upon a watch that grants him invisibility. Sridevi portrayed the role of a journalist in the film.

The cast also included Amrish Puri as the iconic Mogambo, Satish Kaushik as Calendar, Harish Patel as Roopchand, and Annu Kapoor as Editor Gaitonde.

With a number of Bollywood classics re-releasing on the big screen in 2024, Shekhar Kapur last year took to social media and asked fans if the 1987 classic Mr. India should be released again in theatres.

In 2011, Boney Kapoor reportedly announced a 3D sequel, Mr. India 2, expected for release in November 2014. However, the film never went on floors.

Anil Kapoor later admitted that Sridevi's death in February 2018 and the absence of Puri (who died in January 2005) had affected the production.