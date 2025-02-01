Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ fails to cross Day 1 collection of 'TBMAUJ' on opening day

Shahid Kapoor’s latest release, Deva, which hit theatres on Friday, had a lukewarm opening at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 5 crore nett on Day 1, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported.

Deva’s opening day figures fell short of the Day 1 collection of Shahid’s previous release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which earned Rs 6.7 crore nett on its first day in 2024. Shahid’s biggest opener remains Kabir Singh, which collected Rs 20.21 crore nett on its opening day in 2019.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Pravvesh Rana. The story follows a sharp-yet-defiant cop, Dev Ambre (Shahid), who loses his memory in a road accident. As Dev struggles to piece together his old memories, he must also work on a high profile murder investigation.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force continued its downward spiral at the box office as it entered Week 2. The aerial action drama directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur earned Rs 2.56 crore nett on Day 8, which took its total domestic collection to Rs 89.06 crore nett.

Set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, Sky Force follows the story of an IAF officer (Veer Pahariya), who goes missing in action. Akshay Kumar plays KO Ahuja, a fellow officer on a mission to find him. The film also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, which has completed two weeks in theatres, continues to struggle at the box office. The historical drama, in which Kangana portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has so far earned Rs 17.85 crore nett. According to Sacnilk, the film collected just Rs 0.10 crore nett on its third Friday.

The ensemble cast of Emergency includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Choudhary, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.