MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 February 2025

Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Deva’ crosses Rs 20-crore mark globally on opening weekend

The action thriller, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, has collected Rs 19 crore nett domestically in three days

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.02.25, 02:18 PM
Shahid Kapoor in ‘Deva’

Shahid Kapoor in ‘Deva’ IMDb

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva witnessed a marginal surge in collections over its first weekend in theatres following a slow start at the domestic box office on January 31. The action thriller, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, collected Rs 19 crore nett in three days, according to industry-data tracking portal Sacnilk.

Deva earned Rs 7.15 crore nett on Sunday, marking a 16.36 per cent increase from Saturday’s collection of Rs 6.4 crore nett. On its opening day, Deva collected Rs 5.5 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deva’s occupancy on Sunday stood at 15.38 per cent, with evening shows recording the highest footfall. Among metro cities, Chennai had the highest occupancy rate at 41.50 per cent across 65 shows, followed by Bengaluru with 20.25 per cent with 343 shows.

Mumbai recorded an 18.75 per cent occupancy rate with 867 shows, while Delhi NCR saw an 11.50 per cent occupancy across 1,310 screenings.

On the global front, Deva has crossed the Rs 20-crore mark, with a gross collection of Rs 22 crore in two days.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, Deva features Shahid Kapoor in the role of a cop, while Pooja Hegde plays a journalist. The ensemble cast also includes Pravessh Rana, Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in key roles.

RELATED TOPICS

Deva Shahid Kapoor Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Voices from poll-bound Delhi: Trust missing in riot-scarred areas, young want pollution fight

Some credit AAP for improving public services, others believe it has focused too much on freebies; in areas scarred by the 2020 riots, things have permanently changed
Muhammad Yunus
Quote left Quote right

Bangladesh belongs to all of us and is a safe place for all people regardless of religion or caste

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT