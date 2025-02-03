Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Deva’ crosses Rs 20-crore mark globally on opening weekend

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva witnessed a marginal surge in collections over its first weekend in theatres following a slow start at the domestic box office on January 31. The action thriller, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, collected Rs 19 crore nett in three days, according to industry-data tracking portal Sacnilk.

Deva earned Rs 7.15 crore nett on Sunday, marking a 16.36 per cent increase from Saturday’s collection of Rs 6.4 crore nett. On its opening day, Deva collected Rs 5.5 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deva’s occupancy on Sunday stood at 15.38 per cent, with evening shows recording the highest footfall. Among metro cities, Chennai had the highest occupancy rate at 41.50 per cent across 65 shows, followed by Bengaluru with 20.25 per cent with 343 shows.

Mumbai recorded an 18.75 per cent occupancy rate with 867 shows, while Delhi NCR saw an 11.50 per cent occupancy across 1,310 screenings.

On the global front, Deva has crossed the Rs 20-crore mark, with a gross collection of Rs 22 crore in two days.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, Deva features Shahid Kapoor in the role of a cop, while Pooja Hegde plays a journalist. The ensemble cast also includes Pravessh Rana, Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in key roles.