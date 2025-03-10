MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Why not?’: Shahid Kapoor open to ‘Jab We Met’ sequel if he is offered a ‘good story’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid, who were in Jaipur for IIFA Awards 2025, shared a warm hug on Saturday, years after maintaining a distance after their breakup

Agnivo Niyogi Published 10.03.25, 11:16 AM
Jab We Met 2

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan at IIFA Awards 2025 TT Archives

Actor Shahid Kapoor is open to working on Jab We Met 2 if somebody “comes up with a story”, he said at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 on Sunday, a day after breaking the internet by sharing a hug with ex-lover and co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The internet went into a frenzy after witnessing the former couple, who dated from 2004 to 2007, share a warm moment, leading to fans speculating a possible sequel to their cult-classic film.

“Beta main actor hoon, woh director hai aur writer hai, unse poocho,” Shahid told the media in response to a question about the possibility of a Jab We Met sequel.

He, however, left a window open for possibilities. “It's a fantastic film and if somebody comes up with a story, then why not? We can always be a part too,” the Farzi actor said.

Regarding his viral moment with Kareena, Shahid maintained that while the hug might have been their first public embrace in years, they have always greeted each other warmly and called it a “normal” gesture.

“For us, it's nothing new...aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai but it's totally normal for us...if people felt nice, it's nice,” he told the media in Jaipur.

Kareena and Shahid were one of Bollywood’s most adored couples in the early 2000s, starring together in films like Fida (2004), Chup Chup Ke (2006), 36 China Town (2006), and the cult-classic Jab We Met (2007). However, they parted ways after the release of the Imtiaz Ali-directed romantic drama. They later worked on Udta Punjab (2016) but did not share screen space.

Following their breakup, Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan, and they have two sons. Shahid found love in Mira Rajput, with whom he shares a son and a daughter.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met (2007) follows the story of Aditya (played by Shahid), a heartbroken businessman, who meets Geet (Kareena), a lively and talkative Punjabi girl, on a train. After missing her stop, she drags him on an unexpected journey to reunite with her lover. Along the way, they form a deep bond.

When Geet’s love story falls apart, Aditya helps her rediscover herself. Eventually, she realises her true feelings for him, leading to a heartfelt romance filled with self-discovery and joy.

