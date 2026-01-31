‘Cocktail 2’ shoot wrap: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate with director Homi Adajania

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna wrapped up shooting for Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 on Saturday. The team marked the moment by cutting a cake with other crew members.

“And that’s a wrap on Cocktail 2,” production banner Maddock Films wrote on Instagram alongside a set of pictures featuring the lead cast with the filmmaker.

Adjania also posted pictures on his Instagram handle alongside a note which reads, “Cocktail 2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys.”

Thirteen years after the original film hit theatres on July 13, 2012, Homi Adajania returns to direct the sequel.

Cocktail follows the story of a complex love triangle between a man (played by Saif Ali Khan) and two women (played by Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty), who are best friends, yet complete opposites.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is penned by Luv Ranjan.

Cocktail 2 was first announced by Adajania’s wife, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff, in July this year. Further details about the film’s storyline and release date are yet to be announced.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were seen together in the 2024 movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Cocktail 2 will mark Rashmika Mandanna’s first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Dhanush-starrer romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa, which marks her first solo lead. She was last seen in Rahul Ravindran’s Girlfriend.