Monday, 06 January 2025

Shahid Kapoor dances like a rebel in Deva teaser; watch here

The upcoming action thriller, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, is slated to release on January 31

Published 06.01.25, 12:45 PM
Shahid Kapoor in Deva teaser.

Shahid Kapoor in Deva teaser. YouTube

Shahid Kapoor dances up a storm and fights goons in the first teaser of Deva, dropped by the makers on Sunday. The 52-second teaser has Shahid showing off his moves with a gun tucked in his belt while a crowd is cheering him on.

“Welcome to Deva’s world - where action speaks louder than words,” reads the description of the video on YouTube.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie will feature Shahid as a police officer and Pooja Hegde as a journalist. The film, slated to release on January 31, also stars Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana and Kubbra Sait, and is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

“Around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case,” reads the official synopsis of Deva on IMDb.

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon, while Pooja Hegde’s last screen outing was the 2023 action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opposite Salman Khan.

Deva Shahid Kapoor
