'Kranti' to 'Upkar': 10 iconic films from Manoj Kumar's filmography

Cinema legend Manoj Kumar, who died at the age of 87 on Friday, began his career in romantic dramas and thrillers but it was his shift toward patriotic films that truly immortalised him.

Here is a look at 10 popular films from across genres that defined the actor's career: 1. "Hariyali Aur Rasta" (1962): The film was Manoj Kumar's breakthrough movie. The romantic drama, a tale of love, sacrifice, and duty, saw him opposite Mala Sinha.

Directed by Vijay Bhatt, the film featured a love triangle between Kumar's Shankar, Sinha's Shobna and Rita, played by Shashikala.

2. "Woh Kaun Thi?" (1964): Directed by Raj Khosla, the psychological thriller was filled with twists and mysteries, and turned out to be a huge blockbuster after it released in theatres. It starred Sadhana opposite Kumar.

It featured classic songs "Lag ja gale" and “Naina Barse”, both sung by melody queen Lata Mangeshkar. Critics praised Kumar's performance as a conflicted doctor, who gets entangled in a web of mystery and suspense. And "Lag ja gale" remains popular even today.

3. "Shaheed" (1965): The movie marked a turning point in Kumar's career. He delivered a passionate and heartfelt performance as freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The patriotic fervour, combined with songs like “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna”, solidified his image as more than a romantic hero. "Shaheed" laid the foundation for his future as a filmmaker and patriotic storyteller.

4. "Gumnaam"(1965): An adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel "And Then There Were None", "Gumnaam" was one of Hindi cinema's first major mystery thrillers that kept audience engaged in a constant guessing game. "Gumnaam" saw Manoj Kumar play the role of one of the stranded passengers in a mysterious mansion.

The film, directed by Raja Nawathe, became a cult classic with its spooky ambiance and the iconic song “Gumnaam Hai Koi” and "Hum Kaale Hain To".

5. "Upkar" (1967): Manoj Kumar’s directorial debut was inspired by former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”. In the film, Kumar played Bharat, who was both a farmer and a soldier, the two pillars of the country.

The movie's song “Mere Desh Ki Dharti” is one of the most loved songs even today.

6. "Patthar Ke Sanam" (1967): The romantic drama with Waheeda Rehman and Mumtaz leaned heavily into melodrama, with Manoj Kumar’s intense, brooding performance bringing a compelling depth to its narrative.

The melodrama was matched by chartbuster music, especially the heartbreak title track, sung by Mohammad Rafi.

7. "Purab Aur Paschim" (1970): Directed by and starring Manoj Kumar, the film had a sharp commentary on the identity crisis of Indians living abroad.

With Saira Banu as the westernised female protagonist, "Purab Aur Paschim" pitted traditional Indian values against foreign influence. In the film, Manoj Kumar's Bharat championed the cultural pride, best reflected in the popular song "Main bharat ka rahne wala hoon".

8. "Shor" (1972): "Shor" told the deeply emotional story of a widowed father trying to restore his son's voice. Though less overtly patriotic, its themes of sacrifice, perseverance, and hope reflected Kumar’s growing maturity as a director and featured the unforgettable song “Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai” 9. "Roti Kapda Aur Makan" (1974): A socially driven film that questioned India’s progress on issues revolving to basic human needs — food, clothing, and shelter. Manoj Kumar wrote, directed, and starred in the film, using his platform to comment on unemployment and rich-poor divide in the society. His character’s dignity in the face of struggle resonated deeply with the common man.

10. "Kranti" (1981): The epic brought together Manoj Kumar and the legendary Dilip Kumar, making it one of the most significant films of the 1981.

Set during the British Raj, "Kranti" was a grand spectacle of revolution and rebellion. It was also Manoj Kumar’s last major directorial success.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.