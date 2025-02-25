Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan attend Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding; see photos

Photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding ceremony in Mumbai went viral on social media on Tuesday.

In one of the photos shared by a fan account, the Jawan star can be seen engrossed in conversation with Aadar and Alekha, who tied the knot on February 21. What caught the attention of fans is a photo in which Shah Rukh hugged Aadar while wishing him a lifetime of happiness with his new bride.

Shah Rukh and Gauri posed for the lens with Aadar, Alekha, Manoj Jain and Rima Kapoor in one of the pictures. The Bollywood star, who will be next seen in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, was all smiles during a conversation with the newlyweds.

For the event, Shah Rukh sported a black shirt under a blazer and trousers. Gauri, on the other hand, looked radiant in an ivory gown, which she accessorised with an emerald necklace.

For their wedding, Aadar wore a white sherwani paired with a green beaded necklace. Alekha looked stunning in a red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery.

Aadar made his relationship with Alekha official on November 13, 2023 by sharing a picture of them holding hands. The couple got engaged in the Maldives in September 2024. In November last year, Aadar and Alekha celebrated their roka ceremony. The couple had previously tied the knot in a white-themed beach wedding in Goa on January 13 this year. Photos from their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies went viral on social media earlier this week.

While Aadar is known for films like Hello Charlie (2021) and Qaidi Band (2017), Alekha is an Indian entrepreneur, a model and founder of a Mumbai-based wellness community. As per media reports, Aadar was previously in a relationship with Alekha’s close friend, actress Tara Sutaria.