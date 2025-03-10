Shah Rukh Khan dances to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, ‘Dard-E-Disco’ at IIFA 2025; video inside

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took a trip down memory lane at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards on Sunday, mesmerising fans with his killer dance moves to chartbuster hits like Badshah, Dard-E-Disco, and Chaiyya Chaiyya.

The 59-year-old actor sent the crowd into a frenzy while he grooved to Main Hoon Don and Koi Ladki Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan’s grand entry sequence was heralded by a dazzling drone show illuminating the night sky with stunning patterns and tributes to his cinematic legacy.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the official social media page of IIFA wrote, “When the king dances, the world watches! Witness the Badshah of Bollywood rule the stage with his electrifying moves.”

Actress Madhuri Dixit joined the actor on stage, and the duo performed the hit track Koi Ladki Hai from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. Netizens could not stop raving about the reunion of these actors on stage.

“Humara Dil Toh Pagal Hai for the reunion of the most beautiful jodi - SRK and Madhuri Dixit Nene,” the official handle of IIFA wrote on Instagram alongside the video of the duo's performance.

While Shah Rukh looked stunning in a shimmery golden shirt paired with his black trousers, Madhuri stole the spotlight in a black embellished sari.

Shah Rukh and Madhuri have also collaborated on films like Anjaam (1994), Koyla (1997), Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002), and Devdas (2002).

Fans went gaga over Shah Rukh’s power-packed dance performance, with many sharing videos of the moment on social media.

He dazzled in a stunning yet casual look in a black shimmery vest and black trousers during his Dard-E-Disco performance.

The actor enthralled the crowd with his dynamic Jhoome Jo Pathaan performance. He looked dapper in his black leather jacket over a loose-fit white t-shirt.

IIFA 2025 also saw performances by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, is currently preparing for his upcoming action film, King. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.