Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit groove to ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ song ‘Koi Ladki Hai’ at IIFA; video goes viral

A video of Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit grooving to the hit 1997 Dil To Pagal Hai track Koi Ladki Hai during IIFA rehearsals has gone viral on social media.

A video shared by a fan account on X shows Shah Rukh and Madhuri practising their steps with background dancers. While Shah Rukh sports a black T-shirt, Madhuri wears a black blazer over a white t-shirt in the clip.

Composed by Uttam Singh, Koi Ladki Hai was sung by Lata Mangeshkwar and Udit Narayan. Shiamak Davar won the National Award for Best Choreography at the 45th National Film Awards for the song.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai follows the love lives of the members of a musical troupe as two dancers, Pooja (Madhuri) and Nisha (Karisma Kapoor), get entangled in a love triangle with their choreographer Rahul (played by Shah Rukh). Koi Ladki Hai, picturised on Shah Rukh and Madhuri, shows the growing bond between their characters in the film.

The cast of Dil To Pagal Hai also includes Farida Jalal, Deven Verma, Aruna Irani, Suresh Menon and Shruti Ulfat. Akshay Kumar also makes a cameo appearance as Pooja’s childhood best friend.

Released theatrically on October 30, 1997, the Yash Chopra directorial grossed over Rs 71 crore worldwide and also earned several accolades, including the trophy for best popular film at the 45th National Film Awards. The film was recently re-released in PVR INOX on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Shah Rukh and Madhuri have also collaborated on other films like Anjaam (1994), Koyla (1997), Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002), and Devdas (2002).

The IIFA festivities began on March 8 with the inaugural Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards celebrating excellence in OTT and digital entertainment. The star-studded grand finale, scheduled for Sunday, will honour the best in Indian cinema and celebrate its global impact.

This year, actor Kartik Aaryan will take on hosting duties, while the event will also feature a special tribute to Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay, which celebrates its 50th anniversary of release this year.