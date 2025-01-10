‘Rasathi Unna’ to ‘En Mel Vizhunda’: 7 P. Jayachandran songs to remember his legacy

P. Jayachandran, fondly referred to as Bhava Gayakan (singer of emotions), passed away on Thursday at the age of 80 after prolonged illness. In a career spanning decades, Jayachandran collaborated with many iconic composers, voicing over 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Here are seven such songs that live rent-free in our hearts.

Rasathi Unna (Tamil)

Jayachandran collaborated with Ilaiyaraaja for Vaidehi Kathirunthal (1984) song Rasathi Unna, which went on to become one of his most iconic songs. The song's melody is both soothing and emotionally stirring. It stands out for its simplicity while also evoking feelings of longing and desire.

En Mel Vizhunda (Tamil)

En Mel Vizhunda, composed by A.R. Rahman for the 1994 Tamil film May Madham, is a mix of traditional Indian music with subtle orchestration, blending seamlessly with Rahman’s signature style of incorporating contemporary soundscapes into classical tunes. Jayachandran’s vocal delivery, in a duet with K.S. Chithra, brings out the depth of the lyrics, making the song resonate with listeners.

Therirangum Mukile (Malayalam)

Therirangum Mukile exemplifies Jayachandran’s versatility as a singer. The song from Mazhathullikkilukkam (2002) is a harmonious blend of melody and emotion, with his voice beautifully embodying the themes of nostalgia and longing. This track composed by Suresh Peters remains a favorite for those seeking solace in music.

Neeyoru Puzhayayi (Malayalam)

This melodious romantic ballad from the movie Thilakkam (2003) captures the essence of love in its purest form. Jayachandran’s deep and soulful rendition, paired with Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri’s composition, turned Neeyoru Puzhayay into a timeless favorite.

Thanga Manassu (Malayalam)

Thanga Manassu from Rappakal (2005) is a heartfelt melody that has become an anthem of love and devotion. P. Jayachandran’s ability to infuse warmth and passion into his singing makes this track unforgettable. Even 20 years after its release, the Mohan Sithara-composed song continues to evoke emotions in listeners, cementing its place as a classic in Malayalam music.

Ariyathe Ariyathe (Malayalam)

A standout track in his illustrious career, Ariyathe Ariyathe is a poignant number from the film Raavanaprabhu (2001). The song, composed by Suresh Peters, stands out for its melancholic undertones and showcases Jayachandran’s exceptional ability to convey raw emotion through his voice.

Olanajali Kuruvi (Malayalam)

One of Jayachandran’s most iconic tracks, Olanajali Kuruvi from the movie 1983 (2014), is a song that showcases his signature singing style. The Gopi Sundar-composed song paints a vivid picture of longing and nostalgia, with his heartfelt delivery making it an unforgettable experience for listeners.