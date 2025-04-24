Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Simmba, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ to get sequels: Rohit Shetty

Sequels to Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (2021) are in the works, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has confirmed.

“Simmba ka bhi part 2 hoga, Sooryavanshi bhi aage badhegi. Aur bhi log aaenge. Aur bhi filmein banengi cop universe mein. So, that's why we created that universe,” the Singham director said during a conversation with film trade analyst Komal Nahta on the latter’s podcast Game Changers.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the conversation, the 51-year-old filmmaker revealed that the idea of a cop universe was not part of the original plan. It was only after the box office success of Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham in 2011 that the thought of linking the separate cop narratives took shape.

While writing Simmba, Shetty came up with the idea of introducing Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to expand the franchise.

Shetty also reflected on Singham Again (2024), which brought together a wide array of characters—both old and new. He shared that the idea of an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone was conceived back in 2019 while working on Sooryavanshi.

Singham Again is currently available to stream on Prime Video.