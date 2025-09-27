‘The Social Network 2’ is officially titled ‘The Social Reckoning’, set for 2026 release

Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s follow-up to The Social Network, officially titled The Social Reckoning, will hit theaters on October 9 2026, Sony Pictures announced Friday.

Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jeremy Allen White, Emmy and Grammy nominee Bill Burr, and Oscar nominee Jeremy Strong will star in The Social Reckoning, with Strong set to play Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Sorkin is writing and directing the project, which he is also producing alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser. Production is slated to begin next month.

Billed as a ‘companion piece’ to The Social Network, the sequel is set nearly two decades after the events of the first film. Facebook has now become the world’s largest social media platform. The story follows Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, who teams with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (White) to expose the company’s most closely guarded secrets.

Horwitz’s 2021 investigative series ‘The Facebook Files’ revealed the platform’s harmful impact on teenagers and its role in spreading misinformation that fueled political violence.

The Social Network, released in 2010, starred Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg. It grossed $226 million worldwide and earned eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture. It won three Oscars, with Sorkin taking home the award for best adapted screenplay.