Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki to star in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel

Actors Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki will feature in a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 directorial "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the actors will star alongside Brad Pitt, who is reprising his role of Cliff Booth in the follow-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming installment is written by Tarantino but will have David Fincher as a director.

The details about the plot and the roles of the actors are being kept under the wraps. But the sequel is said to be set in a later time period than the previous film. The production is slated to begin in July.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.