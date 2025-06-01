MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 June 2025

Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki to star in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel

The actors are expected to star alongside Brad Pitt, who is reprising his role of Cliff Booth in the follow-up, written by Quentin Tarantino and helmed by David Fincher

PTI Published 01.06.25, 01:49 PM
Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki

Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki Instagram

Actors Scott Caan and Elizabeth Debicki will feature in a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 directorial "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the actors will star alongside Brad Pitt, who is reprising his role of Cliff Booth in the follow-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming installment is written by Tarantino but will have David Fincher as a director.

The details about the plot and the roles of the actors are being kept under the wraps. But the sequel is said to be set in a later time period than the previous film. The production is slated to begin in July.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Scott Caan Elizabeth Debicki Brad Pitt Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Train bullies target nun: 18-hour cop ordeal after false charges by Bajrang Dal hecklers

Nun Rachana Nayak was released after she proved that her six young companions — two men and four women — were all Christians by birth and were travelling for enrolment in training courses
Gautam Adani.
Quote left Quote right

Adani Group does not handle any cargo from Iran at any of our ports, reports are baseless

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT