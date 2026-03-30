Sayani Gupta turns producer-director, launches banner with maiden film ‘Aasmani’

Four More Shots Please! actress Sayani Gupta has launched her production banner, Sayani Gupta Movies, and announced its maiden project Aasmani. The film, written and directed by Sayani herself, stars Revathy.

Popular for films like Article 15, Margarita With a Straw and the hit show Delhi Crime, Sayani has worked across films and streaming for over a decade.

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“It (production) has been a long dream. I've been wanting tell a certain kind of stories and the idea is to be able to create an enabling space for collaboration. We will go slowly but steadily, concentrating on one film at a time. For us the quality of writing, craft, storytelling will always take precedence.. and for that to happen, the right kind of time, care and attention needs to be given to every project," Sayani said in a statement.

Before her directorial debut, Sayani has earlier co-produced titles such as Where the Winds Blow, Upar Neeche, Dear Men and Shameless. The upcoming film also stars Daria Bedi and Abhay Kaul in lead roles.

Recently, Sayani’s home banner unveiled the official poster of Aasmani, featuring Revathy, standing against a vintage car, while looking afar.

“Aasmani. Our labour of love, hope and light. 2 and half years since I started writing the script to today, when the world learns about it. I couldn’t have asked for better collaborators for my first ever film. Robust, loyal and brilliant.. every step of the way! It takes a village. And I was blessed with the best village mates. Hope this is the first step into a long, wholesome journey of telling stories that matter,” Sayani wrote on Instagram, alongside the poster.

On the work front, Sayani was recently seen in the final season of Four More Shots Please!. The Prime Video series also stars Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.