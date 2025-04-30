Saswata Chatterjee’s daughter Hiya to make acting debut with Bengali film ‘Mon Maaney Na’

Saswata Chatterjee’s daughter Hiya Chatterjee is set to make her acting debut with Rahool Mukherjee’s upcoming film Mon Maaney Na, also starring Ritwik Bhowmik, the makers announced on Wednesday.

“Shah Rukh Khan taught me how to love, so for me, pride is even dearer than love. For those who love love. For those who love to love. This is their story. So this 2025, let’s head to the nearest theatre with our whole family and enjoy Mon Mane Na with laughter and joy. Swear on love, there’ll be tears in your eyes and a gentle smile on your face.Guaranteed,” production house Studio Blotting Paper wrote alongside an announcement teaser on Instagram.

Ritwik has previously worked in Snehashish Mondal and Soumi Saha’s 2019 film Dhuusar. The film earned Ritwik Silver Award for Best Actor at the Queen Palm International Film Festival held in the US.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “@hiyachatterjee03 finally.” Sharing excitement about Ritwik working in a Bengali film, another fan commented, “So excited, welcome back to Bengal.”

Hiya’s mother Mohua Chatterjee congratulated the entire team in the comments section.

Nilayan Chatterjee has scored the music for the film, while Modhura Palit has served as the cinematographer. Also starring Soumya Mukherjee, the film is presented by Qosmos Films, GP Entertainment, Jairaddisson and Studio Blotting.

Further details of the film are kept under wraps.

Ritwik was last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter alongside Saswata Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Aadil Khan and Chitrangda Singh.