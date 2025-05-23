MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 23 May 2025

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she is willing to return to 'Scream' franchise

Michelle Gellar featured in the second instalment of the horror-mystery, which released in 1997

PTI Published 23.05.25, 12:38 PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram

Hollywood actor Sarah Michelle Gellar says she wasn't called to be a part of the "Scream 7" but is willing to return to the franchise.

Michelle Gellar featured in the second installment of the horror-mystery, which released in 1997. The 48-year-old actor portrayed the role of Cici Cooper.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’m not in (Scream 7). I tried to get in (Scream 7), nobody wanted me. They were bringing everybody back. I kept thinking I would get a call, I didn’t get a call," she said on the Entertainment Tonight show.

She added how many actors have reprised their roles in the franchise.

"There’s a lot of people that died in all the 'Scream' movies that are back. Skeet (Ulrich), (Matthew) Lillard. I’m just saying, I’m waiting for my call.” The "Scream" franchise began in 1996 and went on to have five more installments, with the last being "Scream VI", which released in 2023.

The upcoming installment, "Scream 7", is directed by Kevin Williamson and stars Matthew Lillard and Matthew Lillard among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sarah Michelle Gellar Horror-mystery Horror Series
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Free speech or sedition? Spotlight on Ali Khan Mahmudabad's X posts

Mahmudabad has been barred from writing or speaking about the recent India-Pakistan war or the police proceedings against him
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Heartening that US involvement helped avert a close to full-scale war between India-Pakistan

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT