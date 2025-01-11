Subodh Bhave bats for releasing Marathi films in drama theatres

The Marathi films have long faced challenges in securing adequate screens in cinemas across Maharashtra over Hindi and Hollywood titles and actor-director Subodh Bhave says the industry must find ways to address the issue.

Releasing Marathi films in drama theatres is one such solution to limited screens, Bhave, whose film “Sangeet Manapmaan” released on Friday, said. “For how many years we will keep saying, ‘We are not getting theatres (for screening Marathi films). Why are we not looking at other options ourselves? We’ve started, like we released a few shows of my film, ‘Hashtag Tadev lagnam’ in drama theatres.

There are two advantages to releasing films in a drama theatre. Only plays are staged there and in the remaining time, we can show our Marathi films. Besides, the ticket rates will be as low as Rs. 100 to 150 so, hopefully, more people will watch it,” Bhave told PTI in an interview.

If Marathi films get drama theatres in Pune and Mumbai, it will be great because many plays are held in both places, he added.

Bhave voiced concerns over the lack of prime-time slots for Marathi films in movie theatres in Maharashtra.

“Marathi films get only certain show timings in theatres like 9:30 am, 11:00 am, 1:30 PM or 2:00 PM. Why? Those who go to work will be able to watch the film in the evening. We should have prime-time shows for Marathi films because then only people will be able to watch our films. They give that (prime time) to Hindi and South films but not to us. So, if we get to show our films in drama theatres, then we will not need this kind of permission.” Despite these challenges, Bhave is optimistic about the future of the Marathi film industry.

“We’ve new directors and writers with new vision and thinking. Marathi films are trying to find their way. We don’t want to have a similar fate to that of Hindi films, which are overpowered by South language films. They (Hindi) don’t know what they should make, so we don’t want to have a similar situation for Marathi films. We are trying to create our own identity like Malayalam movies.” “Sangeet Manapmaan”, presented by Jio Studios, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Shree Ganesh Marketing, has released in approximately 350 screens in Maharashtra, Bangalore, Indore and other places across India.

