Samay Raina’s ‘Say No to Cruise’ T-shirt had Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in stitches: Raghav Juyal

Samay Raina’s appearance in a ‘Say No to Cruise’ T-shirt at The Ba***ds of Bollywood Mumbai premiere left Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in stitches, actor Raghav Juyal said on a recent podcast.

Speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, Juyal said, “He (Raina) showed up there wearing that T-shirt, and everyone is laughing! Aryan’s laughing, the crowd’s laughing, the whole place is cracking up. But of course, he can pull it off, that’s just the kind of person he is. We couldn’t do that even if we tried. He was roaming around the entire party flaunting that T-shirt proudly, showing it off to everyone.”

The actor added that Shah Rukh Khan treats everyone as his son and was not offended by Raina’s outfit. “You know, for Sir (Shah Rukh), everyone’s like his own kid. He treats them all like his son. So, even he could not stop laughing about it,” added Juyal.

Last month, Raina attended the premiere of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood in a ‘Say No to Cruise’ T-shirt, seemingly taking a dig at Aryan’s arrest in connection with a drug case in 2021.

According to media reports, Aryan was arrested on October 3, 2021, along with six others by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid on a cruise ship. He was detained as part of an investigation into an alleged international drugs racket. After being denied bail four times, he was cleared of all charges in May 2022.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood hit Netflix on September 18. Besides directing it, Aryan has developed the screenplay for the series, which stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in key roles. Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and Anyaa Singh round off the cast of the series, produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.