Samay Raina performs in Seattle amid outrage against 'India's Got Latent', BeerBiceps back home

While controversy around the latest episode of India's Got Latent rages in India, the show’s host, comedian Samay Raina, was spotted in Seattle, where he recently performed to a packed audience.

Balraj Singh Ghai, a judge and producer of India's Got Latent, shared pictures from Seattle that show Raina enjoying his time with friends, playing chess, and receiving enthusiastic applause at his comedy show.

The controversy around India's Got Latent began on Monday when a clip of Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps making a joke on the show went viral. During the episode, the podcaster asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”.

The comment sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many calling it crude and inappropriate. Police complaints were subsequently lodged against both Allahbadia and Raina, accusing them of using abusive language and making obscene remarks for online popularity and financial gain.

While Allahbadia issued a public apology on his X account, admitting his comments were “not just inappropriate but also not funny”, Samay Raina has chosen not to issue a statement.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for an immediate ban on India’s Got Latent.