Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ misses Rs 100-crore mark in India after seven-day run in theatres

Despite the advantage of an Eid release — typically a box office window for Salman Khan — Sikandar has failed to live up to expectations. The action entertainer, which pairs Khan with Rashmika Mandanna, continues to struggle at the domestic box office even after a full week in theatres.

According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar earned just Rs 3.75 crore nett on Saturday, bringing its domestic total to Rs 97.50 crore after seven days. While the film has inched close to the Rs 100-crore mark in India, the pace has been far from celebratory for a Khan-led Eid release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The A.R. Murugadoss-directed film opened to Rs 26 crore nett on March 30, which saw a slight jump on Day 2 with Rs 29 crore nett. However, collections dipped to Rs 19.5 crore on Day 3, followed by a sharper decline to Rs 9.75 crore on Day 4. On the fifth day, Sikandar minted Rs 6 crore nett at the box office.

The film’s global box office performance has been relatively better, with the makers claiming a gross collection of Rs 178.16 crore gross worldwide in the first six days.

Adding to the film’s woes is the sharp dip in occupancy. On Day 7, Sikandar recorded an overall occupancy of just 8.93 per cent across 5,444 shows nationwide. Among metros, Chennai led with a 14.50 per cent occupancy from 89 shows, closely followed by Hyderabad at 14 per cent from 252 shows. In Mumbai, the occupancy stood at 11 per cent over 745 shows, while Delhi NCR lagged behind with 8.50 per cent from 1,319 shows.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar features Salman Khan in the role of a vigilante named Sikandar — also known as Sanjay or ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’ — who takes on a corrupt political system led by Sathyaraj’s antagonist. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.