Salman Khan to appear in first episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will appear as the first guest on the third season of the Kapil Sharma-hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show, set to premiere on Netflix on June 21 at 8pm, shows a teaser of the popular sketch comedy talk show dropped by Netflix on Wednesday.

The one-minute-20-second-long promotional clip opens with Salman’s jibe at Netflix’s acquisition of The Great Indian Kapil Show which started its journey as a television show produced by Salman.

Salman and Kapil also indulge in lighthearted banter about the former’s love life in the teaser. When Kapil refers to Aamir Khan’s relationship with Gauri Spratt, Salman quips, “Aamir ka case kuch alag hai. He's a perfectionist. Wo jab tak marriage perfect nahi kar lega (Until he achieves perfection in his marriage...)” Though Salman leaves the sentence incomplete, the two burst into laughter.

Salman also jokes about his latest big screen release, Sikandar. The trailer concludes with the 59-year-old actor and Kapil crooning to the 1998 chartbuster O Oh Jaane Jaana.

Following the show’s premiere on June 21, new episodes will drop on Netflix every Saturday.

Earlier the makers had confirmed that cricketer-turned-television personality Navjot Singh Sidhu will be part of the third season of the show. Sidhu, who was a regular on Sharma’s previous shows — Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Family Time With Kapil Sharma — was replaced by Archana following his exit in 2019.

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show will also see the return of series regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant are among the other guests set to appear in the upcoming instalment of The Great Indian Kapil Show.