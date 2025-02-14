‘Familitines Day’: Salman Khan’s Valentine’s Day post is all about loving your family

Bollywood star Salman Khan shared a never-before-seen photo with his extended family on Valentine’s Day Friday, wishing fans a happy “familitines” day in what appears to be a message on loving your family.

“Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day,” Salman captioned his post on Instagram alongside the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman’s brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, stepmother Helen and other members of the extended Khan family feature in the photo seemingly clicked at a family function recently.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love for the Bollywood superstar. “Sultan of Bollywood,” wrote one fan. “Perfect family,” commented another.

Salman, 59, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, slated to hit theatres in March on the occasion of Eid. In the A.R. Murugadoss directorial, Salman returns in his massy action-hero avatar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”. Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi.