‘Familitines Day’: Salman Khan’s Valentine’s Day post is all about loving your family

The 59-year-old actor will be next seen in A.R. Murugadoss-directed ‘Sikander’, set to release in theatres on Eid this year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.02.25, 05:34 PM
Salman Khan posing for a picture with his family

Salman Khan posing for a picture with his family Instagram

Bollywood star Salman Khan shared a never-before-seen photo with his extended family on Valentine’s Day Friday, wishing fans a happy “familitines” day in what appears to be a message on loving your family.

“Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day,” Salman captioned his post on Instagram alongside the photo.

Salman’s brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, stepmother Helen and other members of the extended Khan family feature in the photo seemingly clicked at a family function recently.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love for the Bollywood superstar. “Sultan of Bollywood,” wrote one fan. “Perfect family,” commented another.

Salman, 59, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, slated to hit theatres in March on the occasion of Eid. In the A.R. Murugadoss directorial, Salman returns in his massy action-hero avatar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”. Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi.

