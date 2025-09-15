Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar to appear as guests on Prime Video chat show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’; trailer out

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor are set to appear as guests on new Prime Video celebrity talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, shows a trailer the streamer dropped on Monday.

The one-minute-50-second-long video shows co-hosts Twinkle Khanna and Kajol engaging in light-hearted banter with their guests. Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are also set for an appearance on the chat show as guests.

The trailer teases a mixture of laughter and games, from tongue twisters to quirky challenges. Salman lightens the mood with a witty pun on ‘Twinkle, twinkle, little stars’, referring to the hosts as ‘Twinkle and Twinkle’, and himself and Aamir as ‘little stars’. While Varun and Alia take on tongue twisters, Vicky admits that both Kajol and Twinkle intimidate him.

The show, set to premiere on Prime Video on September 25, marks Kajol’s first stint as a host.

“Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos — the most fun kind you can imagine. That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry,” said Kajol in a statement.

“I’ve always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humour — and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much,” added her co-host Twinkle.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the mythological horror drama Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Yaaneea Bhardwaj.

Twinkle Khanna, who is now an author, released her latest novel, Welcome to Paradise, in 2023.