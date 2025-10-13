‘Saiyaara’ star Aneet Padda makes ramp debut, trolls call her walk ‘robotic’, fans defend actress

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda made her debut as a model, walking the ramp in a custom-made outfit by designer Tarun Tahiliani at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI’s grand finale on Sunday.

However, her runway appearance garnered mixed reactions from fans, with a section of social media users calling the 22-year-old actress’s ramp walk ‘robotic’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aneet looked dazzling in a corset-fitted, shimmering, sheer dress that blended traditional and contemporary designs.

“@aneetpadda_ for House Of Lakme Grand Finale X Tarun Tahiliani present 'Bejewelled' at Lakmē Fashion Week In Partnership With FDCI,” wrote the official Instagram handle of Lakmē Fashion Week, sharing her photos.

Some fans described her rampwalk as stiff and robotic, calling it ‘soulless’ and ‘awkward’.

“She doesn't know how to walk. They should have trained her before sending her on the stage, or is this a walk after a tremendous amount of training? Quite a pitiful situation,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Her walk is like a zombie walking in the town,” reads another comment.

Another netizen wrote, “Face expression and walk are not good. Needs practice, and she doesn't look bold for such looks. Maybe stick to just soft/innocent/sad mind characters. That will work out.”

However, several fans defended Aneet Padda. One comment read, “People here bashing the walk of the girl who just debuted 3 months ago in the industry, not to mention she is an outsider who never experienced limelight before and comparing it with 5-10 yrs pro model walk is one of the stup*dest things I have ever seen!”

While another netizen seconded, “Those who are saying her walk is not good, remember she is not a trained model. Also, she or her parents are not friends with the designer…some things take time when you are an outsider.”

Apart from Aneet, Tabu, Mrunal Thakur, and Vaani Kapoor also made head-turning runway appearances at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI’s grand finale.

Aneet Padda gained widespread popularity following her breakout performance in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, also starring Ahaan Panday.

On the work front, Padda is reportedly set to star in Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini. She will also appear in the courtroom drama Nyaya.