Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra in talks for ‘Race 4’, announces filmmakers

Production house Tips Films announced on Sunday that the fourth installment of Race is currently at its scripting stage and they are in talks with actors Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra as its lead cast.

“We would like to clarify that we are currently in discussions only with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra and for the next instalment of the Race franchise (Race 4) which is currently in its scripting phase. No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage.”

The statement also read, “We sincerely request the media and social media pages to avoid engaging with false news and to wait for an official confirmation from our end.”

Earlier speculations suggested that actors Harshvardhan Rane and Rakul Preet Singh were set to join the cast of Race 4.

The first two Race films, starring Saif Ali Khan, released in 2008 and 2013, were box office successes. However, Race 3, featuring Salman Khan, received mixed reviews. Despite this, the franchise, known for its stylish visuals and twists, is now set for its fourth installment.

Saif Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the Telugu action-fantasy film Devara: Part 1 is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is set to premiere on Netflix this year.

Produced by Siddharth Anand under the banner Marflix Productions, the movie also stars Ujjawal Gauraha, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is shooting for his upcoming romcom, Param Sundari, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.