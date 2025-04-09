‘Jewel Thief’ song ‘Jaadu’: Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta and Jaideep Ahlawat set the dance floor ablaze

Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins stars Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta and Jaideep Ahlawat set the dance floor ablaze in the music video of the film’s first song Jaadu, dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The two-minute-30-second-long video shows the actors performing electrifying steps set to the track’s foot tapping beats. They also steal the show with their stylish outfits in the video, choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

Directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, the film follows the story of a skilled thief who takes on a high-stakes job to steal the fabled African Red Sun diamond. What starts as a carefully executed heist soon unravels into a chaotic web of betrayals and shifting alliances, as nothing is as it seems in this dangerous game.

“A master thief accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. What begins as a meticulously planned heist spirals into a dangerous game of double-crosses and shifting loyalties,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Produced by Siddharth Anand under the banner Marflix Productions, the movie also stars Ujjawal Gauraha and Kunal Kapoor. The action-thriller is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25.

Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand are collaborating together after a gap of 20 years. Their last film together was Salaam Namaste.

Jaideep was last seen in the second instalment of the Prime Video series Pataal Lok.