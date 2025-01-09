Celebrate 27 years of Rupam Islam-led ‘Fossils’ with these 6 songs

Singer-songwriter Rupam Islam-led Bengali rock band Fossils completed 27 years on Thursday. Featuring Deep Ghosh (rhythm guitar), Allan Temjen Ao (lead guitar), Tanmoy Das (drums) and Prasenjit ‘Pom’ Chakraborty (bass guitar) alongside Rupam, Fossils has consistently pushed boundaries, addressing themes of love, rebellion, existential angst and societal issues. Here are six evergreen Fossils songs you must tune into to celebrate their 27 years.

Ekla Ghor

Ekla Ghor is a hauntingly beautiful track that resonates deeply with anyone who has faced loneliness or self-doubt. With Rupam Islam’s raw, emotive vocals and poignant lyrics, the song encapsulates the solitude and introspection many experience. The intricate guitar work and melancholic melodies make it a timeless number that connects listeners on a deeply personal level.

Hasnuhana

Arguably one of the band’s most popular songs, Hasnuhana is a poetic journey through longing and unrequited love. Drawing inspiration from Bengali literary traditions and blending it with modern rock, the song is a masterclass in storytelling through music. Its powerful chorus and captivating rhythm have made it a staple at Fossils’ live performances, often leaving audiences spellbound.

Bicycle Chor

Bicycle Chor is a perfect example of Fossils’ ability to craft songs that are both fun and thought-provoking. This upbeat number, with its catchy riff and clever lyrics, explores themes of nostalgia and innocence while making a subtle commentary on societal expectations. It’s a crowd favourite that showcases the band’s versatility and knack for experimentation.

Dyakho Manoshi

Dyakho Manoshi stands out for its philosophical undertones and powerful instrumentation. The song delves into the complexities of human emotions and relationships, urging listeners to introspect and embrace their inner truths. The fusion of Rupam’s commanding voice and the band’s dynamic soundscape makes this track a masterpiece in Bengali rock.

Aro Ekber

Closing this list is Aro Ekber, a song that perfectly captures the ethos of Fossils. With themes of resilience, hope, and a thirst for life, it’s an anthem for those who refuse to give up despite life’s challenges. The energy of the song is infectious, making it a favorite among fans who chant along passionately at concerts.

Khnoro Aamar Fossil

Khnoro Aamar Fossil is a fiery Bengali rock anthem. Blending powerful lyrics with grungy guitar riffs, the song reflects themes of existential struggles and resilience. Its raw emotion and intense energy resonate deeply, making it a timeless favorite among Bengali rock enthusiasts.

Reflecting on the 27th anniversary of the band, Rupam penned a note on Facebook. “Over the past 27 years, Fossils has been more than just a band. Every member who has been a part of the band’s history is Fossils. The roadies, stage crew, the ones who built stages and set up lights—they are Fossils. The organisers and managers who ensured our concerts went smoothly, the bouncers and countless volunteers who maintained order—they are Fossils. From the first handful of listeners to the massive crowds filling auditoriums across cities, states, countries, and continents — every single person who came to our concerts, sometimes traveling across the world just for one evening, is Fossils,” the musician wrote.

“Those who bought the most expensive tickets on day one or stood outside the venue just to listen without a ticket—they are Fossils. Whether you stand in the back rows, giving others the chance to move forward, or arrive five hours early to secure a front-row spot, you are Fossils. Even the ones who criticized us, saying ‘rock can’t happen in Bengali,’ or those who tried to ban this music at home—you are Fossils too,” Rupam added.