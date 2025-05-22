‘RRR’ becomes second non-English film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall after ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’

S.S. Rajamouli’s 2022 blockbuster RRR became the second non-English film to be screened at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in the venue’s 154-year history, nearly six years after the director’s 2017 fantasy action drama Baahubali: The Conclusion was screened at the venue in October 2019.

“An SS Rajamouli Film… Does it again! HistorRRR continues at @RoyalAlbertHall! #RRRMovie is the second non-English film after Baahubali since its inauguration 154 years ago,” reads a post shared by the makers on X on Wednesday.

The photos feature Rajamouli as well as actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan attending the screening of the film at the venue on May 11.

Fronted by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, RRR was originally released on March 24, 2022. The film emerged as the highest grossing Indian film that year, earning nearly Rs 1,200 crore gross worldwide, as per trade reports.

The song Naatu Naatu from the film made history by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Additionally, the film earned nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, including a nomination for Best Foreign Language. At the 69th National Film Awards, the movie received six accolades, including Best Popular Feature Film and Best Male Playback Singer for Kaala Bhairava’s rendition of Komuram Bheemudo.

Produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in key roles. The storyline of the film revolves around two Indian revolutionaries fighting against the British Raj.