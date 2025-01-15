‘The Alto Knights’ trailer: Robert De Niro returns as mafia boss, this time in double role

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro plays a double role as two notorious mafia bosses who vie for control of New York’s streets in the trailer of Barry Levinson’s upcoming crime thriller The Alto Knights, dropped by Warner Bros. Pictures on Tuesday.

The two-minute-26-second-long video shows De Niro stepping into the roles of two real-life crime lords — Frank Costello and Vito Genovese — who were once best friends. The two characters meet at a bar where Costello and Vito sit opposite each other. When Costello warns Vito that the latter is going down a dangerous road, Vito tells him that they have taken such a risky course in their lives before. It seems that Frank has been leading a somewhat ordinary life now, as he says that he pays his taxes and contributes to charities. Vito, however, even in his old age, still wants to take risks.

Their friendship takes a turn for the worse as they go down different paths owing to their petty jealousies and a series of betrayals. As their values and morals clash, the duo’s rivalry soon places them on a deadly course.

Written by Goodfellas writer Nicholas Pileggi, The Alto Knights is produced by Irwin Winkler, Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Charles Winkler and David Winkler, with Mike Drake as executive producer.

The Alto Knights also stars Cosmo Jarvis, Michael Rispoli, Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo, Joe Bacino, Anthony J. Gallo, Wallace Langham, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto and Robert Uricola. While Debra Messing stars as Costello’s wife Bobbie, Kathrine Narducci plays Genovese’s wife Anna.

De Niro is no stranger to playing mafia bosses. His first mafia movie was Martin Scorsese’s 1973 film Mean Streets in which he starred alongside Harvey Keitel. The veteran actor next played the role of young Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola 1974 epic The Godfather Part II, following which he featured in Scorsese’s 1990 movie Goodfellas. De Niro is also known for his other crime dramas like Casino, A Bronx Tale, Heat and very recently, The Irishman.

The Alto Knights is slated to hit theatres internationally on March 19.