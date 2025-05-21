Ritwik Bhowmik shares ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ BTS to mark two-month milestone

Ritwik Bhowmik Tuesday shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter to mark two months of the release of the Netflix series.

Thanking the creators for giving him the opportunity to play antagonist Sagor Talukdar in the drama, Ritwik said, “It’s been over a year since Sagor entered my life. What an extraordinary and exhilarating journey it has been.”

“Eternally grateful to - @netflix_in #NeerajPandey @shitalbhatia_official @fridaystorytellers @deepakgawade6 @tusharkantiray @debatma for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to explore myself as an actor in their world and vision,” the 32-year-old actor added.

Expressing his gratitude to his partner in crime, Aadil Khan, who played the antagonist Ranjit Thakur in the show, Ritwik wrote, “Will always be in love and in gratitude of my brother, my Bhai ti @aadilkhanitis for being a rock solid support and the best co actor any one could ever ask for.”

“But, most importantly to my partner. Who bore the brunt of the pain that Sagor caused. The burns and scars he left at the end of every day. It’s always the closest person that sees the wounds open and heal, hears the cries and wipes the tears. You, my love. I bow to you. Sagor is indebted to you and so am I.” he signed off.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, which premiered on Netflix on March 20, is the second instalment of Neeraj Pandey’s acclaimed 2022 release, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Directed by Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal, the seven-episode series is set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, depicting a city embroiled in a power struggle between gangsters and politicians, where law enforcement battles to maintain order.

The official synopsis on IMDb further elaborates: “After a respected officer's death in early 2000s Bengal, IPS Arjun Maitra confronts powerful gangsters and corrupt politicians in his mission to bring law and order to a region gripped by crime and chaos.”

The Netflix series marked the OTT debut of Bengali actor Jeet. The ensemble cast of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter also includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das. Parambrata Chattopadhyay makes a cameo appearance in the show.

Produced by Friday Storytellers with Neeraj Pandey as the showrunner, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter streams on Netflix in Bengali as well.

Ritwik is currently shooting for Rahool Mukherjee’s upcoming film Mon Maaney Na. Saswata Chatterjee’s daughter Hiya, is set to make her acting debut with the film.