Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ inches towards Rs 200-crore mark at box office

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned Rs 189.36 crore across all languages in India, gradually inching towards the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office, according to trade reports.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the pan-India film grossed Rs 55.25 crore on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 189.36 crore.

The film collected Rs 60 crore nett in India across all languages on its opening day, beating 2025 hits Saiyaara and Chhaava. On Day 2, it grossed Rs 45 crore.

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 hit theatres on Thursday. Produced by Hombale Films, it is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

Shetty reprises his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1. Rukmini Vasanth and Jisshu Sengupta also play key roles in the film. The prequel is written and directed by Shetty. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Kantara: Chapter 1.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focusing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, on the other hand, has crossed the Rs 20-crore mark at the box office. After witnessing a drop from its opening day collection, the Shashank Khaitan directorial earned Rs 7.5 crore on Day 3, taking the total to Rs 25.35 crore.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

Released on October 2, the film follows two couples, Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya)-Vikram(Rohit), as they navigate love, heartbreaks, and relationships.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari features a cameo by Rohit’s Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli.