Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ breaches Rs 800-crore mark globally

Director-actor Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 crossed the Rs 800-crore mark at the global box office at the end of its 24th day in theatres, trade figures show.

The folk action drama, a prequel to 2023’s Kantara, has grossed Rs 800.2 crore worldwide, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Kantara is the second Indian film to cross the Rs 800-crore mark at the global box office. Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava also achieved the milestone.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has been performing well domestically too. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 579.2 crore nett in India in 24 days.

The film began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 61.85 crore nett on Day 1, and went on to earn Rs 337.4 crore nett in the extended first week. The second week added Rs 147.85 crore nett to the earnings. The third week added Rs 78.85 crore nett to the collection.

On its fourth Friday, Kantara: Chapter 1 raked in Rs 6.1 crore nett, followed by Rs 9 crore nett on fourth Saturday.

The film has earned Rs 186.6 crore nett in Kannada, Rs 200.5 crore nett in Hindi, Rs 88.25 crore nett in Telugu, Rs 59.85 crore nett in Tamil and Rs 44 crore nett in Tamil.

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara. Shetty plays a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.