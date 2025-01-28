Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ to hit theatres in February

Prime Video Original film Superboys of Malegaon, helmed by Reema Kagti, is set to hit theatres on February 28, producer Farhan Akhtar announced on Tuesday.

“From a small town to the big screen, meet Malegaon’s Superboys.

#SuperboysOfMalegaon, releasing in cinemas on 28th February,” the 51-year-old actor-director wrote alongside the character posters of Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora and Anuj Singh Duhan on X.

Set in Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra, Superboys of Malegaon draws inspiration from true events. It delves into the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon who enlists his friends to create a film by the people of Malegaon for the people of Malegaon, bringing a wave of energy and hope to the town.

The character posters introduce Adarsh as the director, Vineet as the writer, Shashank as the actor and Anuj as the cinematographer.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film is written by Varun Grover. It is inspired by Faiza Ahmad Khan’s award-winning documentary Supermen of Malegaon.

Superboys of Malegaon had its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), after which it was chosen for screening at the 68th BFI London Film Festival in 2024. It was also selected to compete at the fourth Red Sea Film Festival last year.

The film earned a special mention in the Young Cineastes Award category at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.