Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their first red carpet appearance in Nashville

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce on Tuesday made their red carpet debut together at the opening night ceremony for Tight End University in Nashville, shows a video shared by the organisers.

In the video posted by the official page of the university on Instagram, Swift can be seen beaming with joy as she walks hand-in-hand with Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs football player.

For the event, Swift opted for a green checkered co-ord set —- a cropped top and matching peplum skirt, while Kelce kept it casual in a white collared shirt, coordinating shorts, and white sneakers.

The background score for the video was Taylor’s song Ready for It.

“Tight End Era,” Tight End University’s official page captioned the post on Instagram.

Another photo shared on the Tight End University Instagram account shows the couple posing alongside the program’s co-founders, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, and their partners.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “This, as their first red carpet appearance, is kinda perfect.” Another fan commented, “From making friendship bracelets at TEU 2 years ago to bringing Taylor Swift herself at TEU event 2 years later, Travis really had a friendship bracelet and a dream.”

Swift and Kelce have been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2023. The couple publicly showcased their feelings for each other at Super Bowl 2024. Swift, who attended the event, cheered Kelce from her seat and locked him in a warm embrace after the match.

In January, social media platforms were abuzz with speculations about Taylor Swift’s possible engagement to Travis Kelce, after the singer was allegedly spotted wearing a symbolic diamond infinity ring during a dinner in New York with her parents.

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift won several accolades including the award for ‘Favorite Surprise Guest’ for her collaboration with Travis Kelce at one of the Eras Tour concerts.