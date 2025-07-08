Rapper Cardi B attends Paris Haute Couture Week with a live crow on a leash as accessory, draws flak

American rapper Cardi B has come under fire for using a live crow as an accessory at Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2025-26 couture show on the opening day of Paris Haute Couture Week.

“With my little friend Crowdi B,” wrote Cardi B, sharing a video on Instagram Tuesday.

On July 7, the 32-year-old artiste turned heads at Petit Palais in a custom Schiaparelli gown featuring structured pearl fringes. However, the real show stealer was a real crow perched on her arm. The avian squawked and glared as Cardi B urged the paparazzi to lower voices so they wouldn't scare the bird.

While the outfit was praised by many, some netizens criticised Cardi B’s choice of using a real bird as an accessory to complement her ensemble. “Really hoping this doesn’t start a fashion trend of animals as accessories,” wrote a social media user on Reddit, while another commented, “There's a lot worse going on in the world of fashion but I'm not sure I like seeing any animal used as a fashion accessory.”

“No one could have made her a little robotic crow? Seeing a crow on a leash is not fun,” wrote a Reddit user. “There was no need to use an animal as an accessory, her look would've been fine without it,” remarked another netizen.

“Animals are not accessories. Sorry, just a pet peeve. Rich people getting exotic animals as a fashion statement is nothing new, and nothing good comes out of it for the animals. Get a fake bird and glue it to your hand or something,” wrote another, slamming Cardi B’s allegedly unethical choice of using a real bird to accentuate her outfit.

“Animals are not props. Live animals should not be slaves to humans for the sake of fashion,” commented another netizen.

Cardi B’s look was originally debuted by model Karlie Kloss on the runway last January at Schiaparelli’s spring 2024 couture show. However, the Outside rapper recreated the look, styling her hair in a sleek side-parted bob. She accessorised with statement pearl earrings and, of course, the crow.

Interestingly, the bird motif has become a recurring element in the rollout of her upcoming studio album Am I The Drama?. She previously appeared on the album’s cover dressed in a red bodysuit and fishnet tights, with a crow perched on her high heel. The album is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2025.

Later on Monday, Cardi B changed into a burgundy rhinestone gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. The outfit, embellished with oversized 3D floral motifs, was a nod to her first nature-inspired look.

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and actress-model Hunter Schafer also attended Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter show at Petit Palais on July 7. The Paris Haute Couture Week, which kicked off on Monday, is set to conclude on July 10.