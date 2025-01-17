Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' re-release collects Rs 17.69 crore in two weeks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) remained strong at the domestic box office in the second week of re-release, minting Rs 17.69 crore nett in 14 days, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the 2013 romantic-comedy had earned Rs 12.5 crore nett in the first week and Rs 5.19 crore nett in the second week, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The film has also emerged as the second biggest grosser among Bollywood films that were re-released, trailing only behind Tumbbad’s Rs 24.5 crore nett collection in the same period last year.

During its original run, the YJHD had earned Rs 188.60 crore nett. With the re-release earnings, the total collection of the film now stands at 213.1 crore nett.

The story of YJHD follows Bunny, an adventurous young man who meets a shy, studious girl named Naina during a trekking expedition to Manali. While Naina falls in love with Bunny during the trip, the latter chooses to follow his dream of becoming a travel-journalist and moves to the US for further studies. When their paths cross eight years later at a friend’s wedding, Bunny and Naina re-evaluate their life choices.

The ensemble cast also included Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pritam composed the soundtrack of the film with chartbuster songs like Balam Pichkari and Badtameez Dil earning their place in popular culture.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer ended its first week in theatres with a collection of Rs 117.9 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk. The Telugu version contributed Rs 79.28 crore nett, followed by the Hindi version at Rs 30.22 crore nett. The Tamil version minted Rs 7.7 crore nett.

Directed by Sukumar, Game Changer revolves around an IAS officer’s quest to expose corrupt politicians, including a chief minister, who crushed his father’s vision of a corruption-free India. The film also features SJ Suryah, Brahmanandam, Nassar and Murali Sharma in key roles.

Sonu Sood’s directorial debut Fateh, which also hit theatres last week, amassed Rs 11.01 crore nett in seven days, according to Sacnilk.