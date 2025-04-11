Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee reunite for horror-comedy ‘Police Station Mein Bhoot’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manoj Bajpayee are set to reunite for a horror comedy, Police Station Mein Bhoot, the former announced recently.

The project marks the duo’s first venture into horror comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After SATYA, KAUN and SHOOL I am thrilled to announce, me and @BajpayeeManoj are once again teaming up for a HORROR COMEDY, a genre which neither of us did. I have done horror , gangster, romantic, political dramas , adventure capers, thrillers etc but never a HORROR COMEDY. The film is titled

POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT. Tag line: You Can’t Kill The Dead,” Varma wrote on X.

The upcoming film explores what happens when fearless cops are hunted. After a deadly encounter, a police station is haunted by ghosts of gangsters, leading to a chain of spooky and funny events in the film.

Manoj Bajpayee rose to fame with 1998 crime drama Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Bajpayee won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his iconic role as Bhiku Mhatre in the film.

The actor-director duo have previously worked together in films such as Kaun (1999) and Shool (1999).

On the work front, Bajpayee is set to reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari in the third season of Raj & DK’s spy thriller series The Family Man.

Ram Gopal Varma’s psychological thriller Saaree is currently running in cinemas.