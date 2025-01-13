Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ witnesses steep drop in collection after stellar opening

Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer witnessed a steep decline in collections over its first weekend, despite a phenomenal start at the box office, trade figures from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk revealed. The Shankar-directed political action thriller has earned Rs 88.5 crore nett in three days, as per Sacnilk.

On its opening day, Game Changer raked in an impressive Rs 51 crore nett domestically. However, collections saw a sharp decline to Rs 21.6 crore nett on Saturday. The film collected Rs 15.9 crore nett on Sunday.

The Telugu version of Game Changer contributed Rs 60.4 crore nett to the collections, while the Hindi version earned Rs 22.9 crore nett. The Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions cumulatively earned Rs 5.2 crore nett.

Despite the drop in weekend collections, Game Changer crossed the lifetime earnings of Shankar’s previous theatrical release, Indian 2. The Kamal Haasan-starrer had earned Rs 81.32 crore nett in India last year.

Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer boasts a star-studded cast, including Kiara Advani, Nassar, SJ Suryah, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, and Brahmanandam.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which re-released in theatres on January 3, continued to perform well at the domestic box office in its second weekend. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the 2013 romantic-comedy earned Rs 15.72 crore nett in 10 days, according to the makers of the film.

“The nostalgia is real and your deewangi is unstoppable! ❤️✨,” production banner Dharma Productions wrote on social media.

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule also remained strong at the domestic box office on its 39th day, despite competition from new releases. The Sukumar-directed sequel to Pushpa: The Rise earned Rs 2.35 crore nett on Sunday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 1,220 crore nett, Sacnilk reported.